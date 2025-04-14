Barzani on Halabja recognition: A source of pride and responsibility

Shafaq News/ Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday welcomed Iraq’s recognition of Halabja as the country’s 19th province, calling it the culmination of long-standing Kurdish efforts to honor the city’s legacy.

“Today’s decision by the Iraqi Council of Representatives to designate Halabja as an official province is a source of pride and joy for all of us in Kurdistan,” Barzani said in a statement.

The move, he emphasized, should pave the way for reconstruction and improved public services. “This is a responsibility we all share, and we must fulfill it with dedication.”

Halabja, the site of a 1988 chemical attack that killed thousands of civilians during Saddam Hussein’s rule, has long stood as a symbol of Kurdish suffering and resilience. Iraq’s parliament approved the province’s new status earlier on Monday by majority vote.