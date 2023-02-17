U.S. senator reiterates support for the Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Friday discussed with US Senator Chris Van Hollen strengthening Erbil-Washington ties.

Barzani met with Van Hollen and a Congress delegation in Germany, on the sideshow of the 59th Munich Security Conference.

A statement by the Region's Presidency said that the U.S. parties stressed their commitment to supporting Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, to end terrorism and overcome the crises the country is going through.

The U.S. delegation shed light on the reform process carried out by the Peshmerga forces, while President Barzani reiterated the Regional Government's will to fully implement it, noting that the U.S. support that Iraq and the Region receive is very important and needed.