Barzani launches large-scale campaign to help Turkey and Syria

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, announced launching a large-scale campaign to collect humanitarian aid for Turkey and Syria, following the massive earthquakes that hit them.

Barzani chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers today, Wednesday, where many issues were discussed, including the recent developments in Turkey and Syria.

The Prime Minister reiterated Kurdistan's support for the two countries, noting that the first batch of humanitarian aid sent by Erbil has arrived in Turkey, and many more will be shipped in the coming days.

During the meeting, the ministers of health and education briefed the Prime Minister on the precautions and medical capabilities that will be required in case an earthquake occurs in the Kurdistan Region.