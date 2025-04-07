President Barzani lands in UAE for official visit

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in the United Arab Emirates for an official visit.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, Barzani is scheduled to meet with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss strengthening cooperation between Abu Dhabi, Baghdad, and Erbil.

Regional developments and issues of mutual concern are also expected to be on the agenda.