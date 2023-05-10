Barzani highlights significant progress in resolving issues with Baghdad

Shafaq News / Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region, underscored a "significant" development in resolving issues with the federal government in Baghdad.
The statement came as he welcomed numerous Iraqi officials, ambassadors, and representatives from various countries in preparation for their participation in the inauguration ceremony of the Barzan National Museum, set to take place tomorrow.
In his eloquent English address during the reception of the guests, Barzani expressed his delight, stating, "I am very pleased that you are friends of the Kurdistan Region, and tomorrow we will have an opening ceremony of a museum that speaks of our history, which you have contributed to building." He further added, "We are very happy to have you here, and it is an honor to see the Kurdistan Region develop today."
Reiterating the positive trajectory of relations with Baghdad, the Regional Prime Minister affirmed that there is a "significant development in resolving our issues with Baghdad." Barzani elucidated his contentment, noting, "I am happy that most of our guests and friends from different parts of the world have joined us, and we will embark on a beautiful journey tomorrow, which might be somewhat lengthy as we will travel to the Barzan area for two hours. I hope it will be a joyful trip."
Barzani also shed light on the history of the Barzan area, stating, "Barzan has been destroyed at least 16 times and has been rebuilt, and tomorrow we will visit this museum, which will tell us about the history of our people, where we started and where we stand today. Many of you have helped build the Kurdistan you see today, and we thank you for your collaboration and, more importantly, for your enduring friendship."