Barzani expresses gratitude for Germany's military support

Shafaq News / President Nechirvan Barzani of the Kurdistan Region expressed his appreciation on Wednesday for the German Parliament's resolution to prolong the deployment of their nation's forces in Iraq for an additional year, until October 2024.

Barzani said in a tweet on Wednesday, "I convey my gratitude to the government and parliament of the Federal Republic of Germany for extending the mandate of their troops in Iraq."

"We still face a common threat, and together, we will ensure the lasting defeat of ISIS", he added.