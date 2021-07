Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani called today, Saturday, the head of the Popular Mobilization Authority, Faleh Al-Fayyad.

Barzani expressed sympathy and condolences to Al-Fayyad on the death of his brother.

A statement by the Kurdistan Regional Government stated that Al-Fayyad expressed appreciation to the President of the Kurdistan Regional Government for his condolences.