Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Barzani expressed condolences to Palestine and Bahrain

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-11-11T18:12:50+0000
Barzani expressed condolences to Palestine and Bahrain

Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani sent today, Wednesday 2 messages of condolences to the Bahraini king and the Palestinian president.

The presidency published a statement saying Barzani expressed condolences to the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa over the death of the Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa.

Barzani also expressed condolences to the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas over the death of Saeb Erikat, the Palestinian Chief Negotiator.

Sheikh Khalifa, a dominant figure in the Gulf Arab kingdom’s politics, passed away on Wednesday morning at Mayo Clinic hospital in the United States, Bahrain’s state news agency said.

Khalifa, 84, the uncle of King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa, had served as prime minister since the Sunni Muslim-led Island declared independence from Britain in 1971. The al-Khalifa family has ruled since 1783.

Erekat, 65, died on Tuesday in Jerusalem - the city whose eastern half he had claimed throughout a lifelong struggle for a negotiated Palestinian state that he never lived to see.

A long-serving member of the nationalist party Fatah, Erekat was secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization and a confidant and adviser to its former leader Yasser Arafat and his successor, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

 

related

Kurdistan’s Barzani arrives in Kuwait

Date: 2020-10-13 07:40:19
Kurdistan’s Barzani arrives in Kuwait

The Turkish president hosted Kurdistan's president earlier today

Date: 2020-09-04 16:15:41
The Turkish president hosted Kurdistan's president earlier today

Barzani meets the Dutch Consul General in Erbil

Date: 2020-10-25 11:18:43
Barzani meets the Dutch Consul General in Erbil

Attacks on diplomatic missions tops the meeting of Nechirvan Barzani and Al-Araji

Date: 2020-09-27 12:21:03
Attacks on diplomatic missions tops the meeting of Nechirvan Barzani and Al-Araji

Barzani stresses the region's need for the international coalition to combat ISIS

Date: 2020-08-27 17:27:32
Barzani stresses the region's need for the international coalition to combat ISIS

Kurdistan’s presidency welcomes the German decision

Date: 2020-10-30 14:07:16
Kurdistan’s presidency welcomes the German decision

Nechirvan Barzani: Ashura is to remember the higher values

Date: 2020-08-29 09:27:48
Nechirvan Barzani: Ashura is to remember the higher values

Barzani and Al-Sabah meet to discuss several files of common interest

Date: 2020-10-13 10:36:44
Barzani and Al-Sabah meet to discuss several files of common interest