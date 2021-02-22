Report

Barzani discusses with the Dutch Ambassador to Baghdad the country's latest developments

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-22T15:13:51+0000
Barzani discusses with the Dutch Ambassador to Baghdad the country's latest developments

Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, discussed today with the Dutch Ambassador to Iraq, Michael Rentenaar, the country's latest developments.

The region's presidency indicated in a statement that the two parties discussed ways of enhancing the Iraq-Kurdistan-Netherlands relations, investment opportunities in the Region and Iraq, and the Erbil-Baghdad dialogue. 

The statement added that Barzani expressed his appreciation for the Dutch support within the framework of the Global Coalition against ISIS, and reiterated that in order to provide a suitable environment for attracting investments to the country, it is necessary to provide facilities, encouraging laws, and reform banking conditions.

Furthermore, the parties shed light on the conditions of journalistic work and freedom of expression in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the upcoming Iraqi elections, the importance of the United Nations' monitoring role, and the reform process in Iraq and the region. 

In the same context, the Dutch ambassador said in a press statement that Europe cares for the stability of Baghdad and Erbil, pointing out, " we have a program to support the Peshmerga forces, as well as programs to support the Iraqi security forces."

