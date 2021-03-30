Kurdistan’s President discusses with Le Drian several issues of common interest

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-30T18:47:21+0000

Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met the French Minister of Foreign Affairs to discuss several files of common interest. In a statement, the Kurdistan Region Presidency said that Barzani met the French Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, and discussed with him ways to enhance the Kurdish-French relations, the elimination of ISIS, and other issues. The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, arrived in the French capital, Paris, flanked by the Secretary of Kurdistan's Presidium, Fawzi Hariri, and External relations advisor, Falah Mustafa.

