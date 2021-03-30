Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan’s President discusses with Le Drian several issues of common interest

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-30T18:47:21+0000
Kurdistan’s President discusses with Le Drian several issues of common interest

Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met the French Minister of Foreign Affairs to discuss several files of common interest.

 In a statement, the Kurdistan Region Presidency said that Barzani met the French Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, and discussed with him ways to enhance the Kurdish-French relations, the elimination of ISIS, and other issues.

The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, arrived in the French capital, Paris, flanked by the Secretary of Kurdistan's Presidium, Fawzi Hariri, and External relations advisor, Falah Mustafa.

related

Pope’s visit is an opportunity of coexistent and tolerance, Kurdistan’s Barzani

Date: 2021-03-02 14:22:23
Pope’s visit is an opportunity of coexistent and tolerance, Kurdistan’s Barzani

Nechirvan Barzani reveals the files he discussed with Emmanuel Macron

Date: 2021-03-30 14:04:14
Nechirvan Barzani reveals the files he discussed with Emmanuel Macron

Barzani and Macron agree upon maintaining the Regions stability and security

Date: 2021-03-30 18:12:45
Barzani and Macron agree upon maintaining the Regions stability and security

The Minister of interior arrives to Kurdistan

Date: 2020-07-29 08:46:55
The Minister of interior arrives to Kurdistan

Nechirvan Barzani meets US special envoy to Syria

Date: 2020-09-22 08:24:10
Nechirvan Barzani meets US special envoy to Syria

Two people died in an accident near Al-Sulaimaniyah

Date: 2020-07-24 15:53:29
Two people died in an accident near Al-Sulaimaniyah

Nechirvan Barzani to restore security in Sinjar

Date: 2020-08-03 10:23:44
Nechirvan Barzani to restore security in Sinjar

COVID-19: 14 fatalities and 507 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-06 19:05:23
COVID-19: 14 fatalities and 507 new cases in Kurdistan today