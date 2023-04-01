Barzani congratulates Chaldean-Assyrian-Syriac communities on Akitu NY

Shafaq News / Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani congratulated Chaldean-Assyrian-Syriac communities on Saturday on the occasion of the Babylonian Assyrian New Year and Akitu holiday.

In a statement, President Barzani said, "On the occasion of the Babylonian Assyrian New Year and Akitu holiday, I extend my warmest congratulations to our Chaldean-Assyrian-Syriac sisters and brothers in Kurdistan, Iraq, and all around the world. I wish them all success, a happy, safe, and peaceful holiday."

The President also renewed his commitment to protect equality, rights, and freedoms, as well as to strengthen the culture of coexistence, acceptance of others, and tolerance among all religious and ethnic groups in Kurdistan.

"We assure our Christian sisters and brothers and all components that Kurdistan will remain a homeland for all, as it always has been," added President Barzani.

The Akitu New Year, also known as the Babylonian Assyrian New Year, is an ancient Mesopotamian festival that has been celebrated for over 6,000 years by Assyrian communities worldwide. The holiday is celebrated on the first day of the Assyrian calendar, which falls on the 1st of April.