Barzani calls for new law on public prosecution and judiciary

Shafaq News / Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, urged the enactment of a new law governing public prosecution and the judiciary within the region. He emphasized the imperative of upholding the rule of law and avoiding any erosion of its foundations.

Addressing the fourth cohort of graduates from the Judiciary Institute, comprising 60 judges and public prosecutors in the Kurdistan Region, Barzani stated that the new law empowers judges to exhibit courage. He emphasized that judges should reject any form of influence or bias.

Furthermore, he underlined the citizens' need to feel secure under the laws, which in turn reflects the judiciary's success.