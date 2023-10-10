Barzani, Italian ambassador discuss bilateral relations

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received the Italian Ambassador to Iraq, Maurizio Greganti, in a diplomatic exchange emphasizing mutual cooperation.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the latest developments and ongoing changes in Iraq and the region. They also explored avenues to enhance the relationship between the Kurdistan Region and Italy.

The discussions delved into contentious issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government, emphasizing the necessity of resolving these issues fundamentally. Particularly, the focus was on financial rights for the Region, ensuring that employees in Kurdistan receive their salaries comparable to their counterparts in the rest of Iraq, without any complications.

In a separate context, the meeting underscored the importance of conducting parliamentary elections in Kurdistan on schedule, highlighting the significance of upholding democratic processes and ensuring political stability in the region.