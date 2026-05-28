Barzani Charity rolls out Eid meat campaign in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) on Thursday launched an Eid Al-Adha sacrifice campaign in Al-Sulaymaniyah to distribute nearly three tons of meat to 1,500 low-income families across the province.

During a press conference, Sarwa Saleh, director of the foundation’s Al-Sulaymaniyah branch, said the campaign began at the Kurdistan Regional Government’s slaughterhouse in the city, which operates under official health and veterinary standards. Each family will receive two kilograms of meat as part of wider Eid assistance efforts launched over recent days.

Saleh noted that the foundation’s humanitarian activities extend across Kurdistan and Kurdish-populated areas outside the Region, adding that further charity projects linked to Eid Al-Adha will be announced in the coming days.

Earlier this week, the foundation stated that more than 6,000 low-income families in Al-Sulaymaniyah province had benefited from humanitarian assistance provided through projects implemented in recent months.

Founded in Erbil in 2005, the Barzani Charity Foundation is a non-governmental and non-profit organization chaired by Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.