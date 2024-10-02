Barzani Charity Foundation inaugurates new Islamic Studies College in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF), in collaboration with the Kuwaiti Consulate, inaugurated the Islamic Studies College in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

During the opening ceremony, Pshtiwan Sadq Abdullah, Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs, spoke on behalf of Kurdistan’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, emphasizing that "although the Kurdistan Region has a Muslim majority, it has historically produced numerous scholars throughout Islamic history."

The minister noted, "The beautiful culture of the Kurdish people in coexistence and social reconciliation has granted Kurdistan a significant standing in the international community."

He assured attendees that the religious discourse in the Region remains moderate, stating, "As long as the Kurdish leadership and the Regional Government are in place, this moderation and coexistence will continue."

The Islamic Studies College at Saladin University in Erbil comprises two buildings, including a lecture hall, an administrative office, and an events hall, designed to facilitate academic activities and community engagement.

About BCF

BCF is a non-governmental, non-political, and non-profit organization that was founded in 2005 in Erbil, the capital city of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani heads the foundation’s board of founders.

The BCF has obtained official licenses from the Iraqi and Kurdistan Regional Governments and the United States licensed the BCF in 2016.

In the coordination and Management meeting of the United Nations in April 2016, the BCF was granted Consultative Status at the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

It was officially licensed by the British Charity Commission in April 2020. It was also officially registered as a charity organization in Kuwait in 2016.