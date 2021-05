Shafaq News/ "Baran" musical band hold on Thursday a concert in "Hiwa Cancer Center" in al-Sulaymaniyah in cooperation with the "Kurdistan save the children fund".

Shahab Fayli, the band chief, extended, in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, greetings on Eid el-Fetr to the children fighting cancer.

Fayli said that his band staged a concert to "promote an atmosphere of joy and happiness...those children deserve to envisage a good face of human life."