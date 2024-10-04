Baghdad to disburse September salaries for KRG public servants soon: official

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi federal government on Friday said September 2024 wages are set to be disbursed soon, reiterating its pledge to ensure timely salary payments to civil servants in the Kurdistan Region.

Masoud Haider, the Undersecretary of the Iraqi Ministry of Finance, said in a statement that the government would continue to honor its financial obligations to all Iraqi employees, including those in the semi-autonomous region.

Haider added that both the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) would work in coordination to resolve any outstanding financial disputes by the end of 2024.

On Wednesday, the head of the Foreign Relations Committee in the Iraqi Parliament, Dilan Ghafour, expressed confidence that the federal government would fulfill its commitment to pay the September salaries to public sector employees in the Kurdistan Region next week.

Ghafour's statement followed a meeting with Finance Minister Taif Sami, during which the two officials discussed the government's financial plans and the status of salary payments. Ghafour assured employees in the region that there would be no further delays or disruptions in their salary disbursements.