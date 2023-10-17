Baghdad officially ends Provincial Councils in KRI

Shafaq News / The Supreme Federal Court, the highest judicial authority in Iraq, officially notified the Kurdistan Regional Government on Tuesday of the termination of provincial councils in Erbil, al-Sulaymaniyah, and Duhok.

Omed Khushnaw, the head of the local government in Erbil, disclosed this information to the press, stating, "Last Thursday, an official letter from the Supreme Federal Court regarding this matter arrived in the Kurdistan Region."

Khushnaw further elaborated that "local government presidencies and provincial councils in Kurdistan are awaiting directives from the Cabinet on how to address the court's decision."

The Supreme Federal Court had issued a ruling on September 24th, invalidating the extension of the term of the provincial councils in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The ruling was based on the unconstitutionality of Article 2 of Law No. 2 of 2019, the First Amendment to Law No. 3 of 2009 on the provinces of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, for violating Articles 2(a) and 6 of the 2005 Iraqi Constitution, as per Judgment No. 124/Federal/2023 issued on September 24, 2023.

Sarsa Abdulwahid, the leader of the New Generation Movement bloc, had announced in a tweet earlier, her success in the first lawsuit against the parliament's extension.