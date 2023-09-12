Austrian Foreign Minister visits Erbil, Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg arrived in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on an official visit Tuesday evening.

Upon his arrival at Erbil International Airport, Minister Schallenberg was warmly received by the head of the KRG Foreign Relations Department, Safeen Dizayee, and government officials.

The Austrian Foreign Minister is scheduled to hold meetings on Wednesday with prominent Kurdish leaders, including the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, the Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, and the Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani.

Minister Schallenberg's visit to Erbil follows his arrival in the Iraqi capital on Monday, where he met with the Iraqi President, ministers, and the federal government's parliament members.