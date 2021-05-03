Asayish arrests a prominent ISIS leader in Deir Ez-Zor countryside

Shafaq News / The Internal Security Forces (Asayish) arrested on Monday a prominent ISIS leader in Deir Ez-Zor countryside in the Autonomous Administration of northeastern Syria.

“An important leader of Daesh has been detained, he was active in planning for assassinations, recruiting, and facilitating cells activities, in an operation for ISF (Asayish), in Al-Shafaa area in Deir Ez-Zor eastern countryside, International Coalition also supplied air surveillance.” SDF said on Twitter.

Yesterday, Asayish also announced that a terrorist facilitator has been successfully detained in Ob Altina, Tal Tamer countryside.

Last Thursday three ISIS members were arrested in Deir Ez-Zor countryside, eastern Syria.

“The Asayish Special Units detained 3 members of a terrorist cell in Thiban, eastern Deir Ez-Zor countryside. The cell has carried out assassinations and laid mines. Weapons and equipment were seized. Air surveillance support was provided by the International Coalition.” SDF said.

It is noteworthy that since the beginning of 2021, SDF, backed by the US-led Coalition, carried out security operations and raids on ISIS sites, which have been active mainly in Hasakah and Deir Ez-Zor countryside.