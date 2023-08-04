Asayish Forces Accused of Assaulting Journalists Covering Erbil Demonstration

Shafaq News/ Asayish forces aligned with the political office of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan in Erbil reportedly engaged in an altercation with journalists on Friday as they attempted to cover a demonstration.

Nabz Rashad, a journalist on the scene, recounted the incident in a statement to Shafaq News agency. He explained, "Our efforts to cover a demonstration in front of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan's political office in Erbil were met with resistance. The demonstration, organized by local poultry owners, aimed to persuade President Bafel Talabani to curtail egg imports entering Kurdistan via the Bashmakh crossing."

Rashad continued, "Asayish personnel, affiliated with the Political Bureau, intervened before we could even set up our equipment. They confiscated our phones and compelled us to delete captured images."

Rashad stated, "Multiple journalists were reportedly subjected to assault by the Asayish forces during their demonstration coverage."