As the Ancient Knife-Sharpening Craft Faces Extinction in Kurdistan, One Artisan Perseveres

Shafaq News/ Roaming the streets and alleys of Kurdistan's city of Sulaymaniyah, 60-year-old Omar tirelessly carries on the centuries-old trade of knife sharpening, an increasingly endangered craft.

Born in 1963, Omar, also known as Abu Bakr, has been practicing this skill since the age of nine, specifically since 1972. He roams the city from morning until evening, plying his trade and providing for his family, as he revealed to Shafaq News Agency.

His work begins as early as 7 AM, occasionally due to pre-scheduled appointments with customers who reach him via phone calls. He then embarks on his daily journey, chanting familiar phrases that residents have come to recognize.

Despite the inherent risks associated with this line of work, Omar remains steadfast in his commitment to provide for his family of six, saying, "there are many dangers in this profession, and it requires high concentration. Losing focus during the sharpening process could result in a severe injury."

He adds, "but I am determined to work in this profession, as I have no other means to support my family. I spend nearly ten hours daily dealing with the risks of this trade, earning between 6,000 and 10,000 Iraqi dinars, or slightly more on some occasions."

The knife-sharpening process, as Omar explains, involves four stages. First, the craftsman sharpens the knife on a rough stone at one end of the electric sharpening machine, followed by smoothing it with an electric device. The knife then goes through an even finer stage, passed over a soft grinding belt, and finally, it is polished and honed to precision.

The knife-sharpening craft, known as "al-Sannan", is an ancient profession grappling with the threat of extinction.

Historians trace its origins to Palestine, particularly the city of Nablus, where customers from Syria, Jordan, and Lebanon would flock to sharpen their cleavers, knives, and axes. The trade would flourish during the Eid al-Adha festival, as people would slaughter their sacrificial animals at home.