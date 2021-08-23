Report

Article 140 is the Kurds' campus in Khanaqin ahead of the elections

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-23T16:25:45+0000
Article 140 is the Kurds' campus in Khanaqin ahead of the elections

Shafaq News/ An official of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan on Monday shed light upon the priorities of the Kurdish community in Diyala and the long-term strategies of the parties running for the elections.

Member of Khanaqin's PUK organization center, Abbas Mahmoud, told Shafaq News Agency, "our main electoral, and actual goal, is lifting injustice from upon the Khanaqin which has been devoid of any service projects over the past four to five years, and end the state of security distress in Khanaqin and the surrounding villages that remains a cause of concern."

"Our main national and electoral goal is to revive the 140th Article of the Constitution, which serves as a foundation for peaceful coexistence that might organize the situation and resolve the outstanding differences."

Mahmoud touched upon "the deprivation of Khanaqin from vital resources, such as oil; failure to optimize the use of Diyala's border-crossings on the east," indicating, "changing the situation requires adopting new strategies that grant the border territories the financial revenues they deserve from the border-crossings."

"Our goal is achieving coexistence and equality between all communities. Kurds are only a part of Khanaqin's social fabric and an essential community there."

Since 2017, the district of Khanaqin, 105 kilometers to the northeast of Baquba, has been ravaged by state neglect and security distress that prompted popular discontent toward the subsequent service and security failure.

