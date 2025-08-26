Art for peace debuts in Kurdistan’s al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News – al-Sulaymaniyah

Al-Sulaymaniyah has opened its doors to the Kurdistan Region’s first International Peace and Coexistence Exhibition, bringing together 55 artists from eight countries under the banner of the Kurdistan Art Assembly.

Exhibition supervisor Sheelan Suleiman told Shafaq News on Tuesday that the event included both artists from within the Region and Kurdish artists living abroad who sought to share their vision with their compatriots in Kurdistan.

According to Suleiman, the exhibition drew a large audience and will run for one day, with further editions planned across other cities in the Kurdistan Region to broaden participation.

The showcase, she noted, presents works that embody themes of harmony, stability, and love among nations, adding, “It is a collective message that coexistence is the only path to a better future.”

Organizers described the initiative as a landmark in al-Sulaymaniyah’s cultural calendar, reinforcing the city’s role as a meeting point for art, diversity, and dialogue.