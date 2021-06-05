Another fire breaks out in the Sharya camp

Shafaq News/ An official source in Duhok reported that a new fire broke out in Sharya camp for the Yazidi displaced in the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a tent was burned in the camp, noting that the fire was extinguished.

Yesterday, a relief operation was launched in Duhok, to help the families affected by the Shariya camp fire.

Mellat Ismat, the press secretary of Duhok Governor, told Shafaq News Agency that 400 tents and household items were provided by the Barzani Charitable Organization and will be distributed to the affected families tonight.

The media official of the Department of Migration and Displacement and Relief of the IDPs in Dohuk governorate, Karwan Atroushi, said that nearly 1,400 displaced Yazidis have become homeless after the fire that broke out in 350 tents in Sharya camp.