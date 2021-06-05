Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Another fire breaks out in the Sharya camp

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-05T17:00:45+0000
Another fire breaks out in the Sharya camp

Shafaq News/ An official source in Duhok reported that a new fire broke out in Sharya camp for the Yazidi displaced in the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a tent was burned in the camp, noting that the fire was extinguished. 

Yesterday, a relief operation was launched in Duhok, to help the families affected by the Shariya camp fire.

Mellat Ismat, the press secretary of Duhok Governor, told Shafaq News Agency that 400 tents and household items were provided by the Barzani Charitable Organization and will be distributed to the affected families tonight. 

The media official of the Department of Migration and Displacement and Relief of the IDPs in Dohuk governorate, Karwan Atroushi, said that nearly 1,400 displaced Yazidis have become homeless after the fire that broke out in 350 tents in Sharya camp.

related

Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan ‘Duhok

Date: 2021-01-23 13:44:06
Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan ‘Duhok

Duhok received nearly 20 thousand tourists in the past week

Date: 2021-03-27 10:07:47
Duhok received nearly 20 thousand tourists in the past week

A fire broke out in a displaced persons camp in Duhok

Date: 2020-08-10 19:18:12
A fire broke out in a displaced persons camp in Duhok

After Erbil Duhok under Turkish fire

Date: 2020-09-01 20:35:52
After Erbil Duhok under Turkish fire

Turkish artillery attacks areas in Duhok

Date: 2020-11-17 10:45:02
Turkish artillery attacks areas in Duhok

Duhok's administration to assess damages caused by PKK to border villages

Date: 2021-04-22 09:53:54
Duhok's administration to assess damages caused by PKK to border villages

Turkish shelling ignites fires in large agricultural lands in Duhok

Date: 2020-09-25 16:10:35
Turkish shelling ignites fires in large agricultural lands in Duhok

Blazes caused by Turkish bombardment engulfed houses in northern Duhok 

Date: 2021-05-27 12:48:43
Blazes caused by Turkish bombardment engulfed houses in northern Duhok 