Ankara announces readiness to resume KRI's oil exports to global markets

Shafaq News / Turkish Energy Minister, Alparslan Bayraktar, declared on Thursday that the oil pipeline connecting the Kurdistan Region and Kirkuk is fully operational again, effective from Wednesday. He affirmed that Turkey is gearing up to resume shipments after a hiatus of nearly six months.

In a statement reported by Turkish channel "NTV," Bayraktar emphasized, "There are no longer any obstacles hindering the flow of Iraqi oil to the global markets."