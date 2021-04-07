An expanded political meeting in Erbil under President Barzani's auspices

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-07T15:18:09+0000

Shafaq News/ The Presidency of Kurdistan invited all the political parties in the region to an expanded meeting tomorrow, Thursday, in Erbil. The senior advisor of Kurdistan's President, Dilshad Shahab, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency that the meeting will touch upon updates on the political situation in the Region and the relation with Baghdad. Shahab said that the meeting will take place in the Presidential headquarters in Erbil under the auspices of the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani.

