Al-Sulaymaniyah warns of fires ahead of the tourism season

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-12T11:35:57+0000
Al-Sulaymaniyah warns of fires ahead of the tourism season

Shafaq News/ Al-Sulaymaniyah Police cracked a list of restrictions ahead of the tourism season, warning of fires in the governorate wildlife.

The Governorate's Environment Police Chief, Brigadier Hemen Kamarkhan, told Shafaq News Agency took a series of practical and preventive measures against fire incidents, including posters showing the proper methods to handle the wastes of bonfires and waterpipes in open areas.

The local official urged the citizens and tourists to comply with the instructions and pursue extreme precautions related to personal and public safety.

