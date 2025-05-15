Al-Sulaymaniyah to host international Delphi Forum Slemani on May 18

Shafaq News/ Al-Sulaymaniyah will host the Delphi Forum Slemani next week, a high-profile international gathering, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced on Thursday.

Scheduled for May 18–19, the forum will convene under the supervision of KRG Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani and is co-organized in collaboration with the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to a statement from Talabani’s office, the forum will draw senior officials, business leaders, and representatives from international institutions across Iraq, Greece, and other countries. Participants will engage in strategic discussions covering regional security, sustainable growth, cross-border investment, and economic cooperation amid the shifting geopolitical landscape of the Middle East.

The statement also highlighted the forum’s role in strengthening al-Sulaymaniyah’s position as “a gateway between East and West, offering a space for economic diplomacy and collaborative solutions in an increasingly interconnected world.”