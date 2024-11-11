Al-Sulaymaniyah to host 2nd International Tourism Expo with broad participation

Shafaq News/ The second edition of the Al-Sulaymaniyah International Tourism Exhibition will open on Thursday, bringing together dozens of tourism companies from Iraq and abroad, the Exhibition’s Director General, Hassan Rahim, announced on Monday.

The event, organized under the supervision of the General Directorate of Tourism in the province and the Kurdistan Regional Tourism Authority, is supported by the Al-Sulaymaniyah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and many tourism companies.

At a press conference attended by Shafaq News, Rahim stated that the three-day expo “aims to boost the tourism sector and facilitate the exchange of expertise between local and international companies.”

Rahim revealed that this year’s edition will include various events tailored to meet the needs of visitors and industry specialists, such as conferences and festivals showcasing the tourism opportunities in the Kurdistan region.

The expo will also offer workshops aimed at young attendees, providing training and professional development opportunities, along with international certificates to help participants develop their skills for the job market.

The exhibition will be open daily to visitors from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Tasluja International Exhibition Grounds.