Al-Sulaymaniyah's Asaish arrests a terrorist who fled from the federal forces' custody.. Twice

Shafaq News/ The Asaish directorate in al-Sulaymaniyah on Sunday said in a statement it had apprehended a person wanted by the Iraqi judiciary for charges related to terrorism.

The arrestee, "Omar Wahid al-Khazraji", according to the statement, was found guilty of abducting a citizen of Baghdad named Rameses Peters.

"The arrestee fled during the investigation twice, and sought shelter on the outskirts of al-Sulaymaniyah," the source said.

"A team formed to investigate the matter managed to triangulate his location," the source continued, "after obtaining the approval of the Asaish commander and the investigating magistrate in al-Sulaymaniyah, al-Khazraji was arrested in a security operation on December 30."