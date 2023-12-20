Al-Sulaymaniyah residents celebrate Yalda night

Shafaq News / Residents of al-Sulaymaniyah province in the Kurdistan region celebrated today, Wednesday, the longest night of the year known as "Yalda" night.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, festivities were held at the "Cultural Base" in the city of al-Sulaymaniyah, featuring various activities and a large crowd in attendance.

A member of the supervisory committee for the celebration, Awat Hussam Al-Din, emphasized that Yalda night has been commemorated for thousands of years by certain peoples.

According to belief, Yalda marks the birth of the sun and signifies the longest night of the year. It's believed that consuming pomegranates on this night prevents illness throughout the year and brings good fortune. This night holds a sacred place in the mythology of various cultures, including the Kurds, symbolizing the birth of daylight, the triumph of good and light over evil and darkness, according to ancient beliefs.

Researcher Arsalan Mohammed highlighted that across the ages, Yalda night remains a time of celebration, singing, dancing, storytelling, and staying awake until the early hours of dawn. Families in Kurdistan gather in rituals akin to festive traditions, engaging in discussions, storytelling, and sharing memories around communal tables, turning this cold yet vibrant night into a lively disruption of the otherwise bleak and monotonous winter nights.

This celebration has a historical and cultural background rooted in Zoroastrianism, where the night signifies the dominance of light over darkness, gradually lengthening the day over the night starting from this moment, emphasizing the victory of sunlight day by day, according to Mohammed.

Moreover, this night has been a source of inspiration for Kurdish poets and writers, shaping their verses and literary works, marking it as one of the primary celebrations cherished by the Kurdish people.

It's worth noting that various cultures worldwide, from Mexico to Denmark and even China, celebrate this occasion in their own unique ways, heralding the winter solstice leading ultimately to spring and sunlight. Both carry positive energy and beauty that dispel the grip of cold, dark winter, calming nature's tempest.