Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Sulaymaniyah renews its support for the decentralization project in the region

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-29T13:47:36+0000
Al-Sulaymaniyah renews its support for the decentralization project in the region

Shafaq News / The head of the local government in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate, Haval Abu Bakr, renewed the governorate's support for the administrative decentralization project in the Kurdistan Region.

In a press conference, Abu Bakr said, "We support the administrative decentralization project in the region, which aims to improve the services."

In another context, regarding the school year, the governor said, "From the beginning, we believed that the educational process should continue in the region while adhering to preventive measures, because suspending the school year inflicts great harm that exceeds the damages of the virus", stressing the necessity for the Higher Governmental Committee for COVID-19 to meet in the Kurdistan Region during next February and issue its decision on resuming attendance in schools.

related

Security forces enter a state of alert in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-12-07 16:23:14
Security forces enter a state of alert in Al-Sulaymaniyah

309 employees from the Education directorate will retire this year in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-12-13 11:13:01
309 employees from the Education directorate will retire this year in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Al-Sulaymaniyah warns of losing the current school year

Date: 2020-10-27 09:10:07
Al-Sulaymaniyah warns of losing the current school year

Al-Kadhimi arrives in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-09-11 08:57:29
Al-Kadhimi arrives in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Al-Sulaymaniyah warns of floods sweeping parts of the governorate

Date: 2020-11-17 11:12:29
Al-Sulaymaniyah warns of floods sweeping parts of the governorate

An explosion in the headquarters of the unit 70 of the Peshmerga forces

Date: 2020-10-04 09:57:43
An explosion in the headquarters of the unit 70 of the Peshmerga forces

Two deaths and eight injuries in Al-Sulaymaniyah protests

Date: 2020-12-07 19:45:19
Two deaths and eight injuries in Al-Sulaymaniyah protests

Families of Al-Sulaymaniyah detainees call KRG to release their sons

Date: 2020-12-14 14:11:57
Families of Al-Sulaymaniyah detainees call KRG to release their sons