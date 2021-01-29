Al-Sulaymaniyah renews its support for the decentralization project in the region

Shafaq News / The head of the local government in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate, Haval Abu Bakr, renewed the governorate's support for the administrative decentralization project in the Kurdistan Region.

In a press conference, Abu Bakr said, "We support the administrative decentralization project in the region, which aims to improve the services."

In another context, regarding the school year, the governor said, "From the beginning, we believed that the educational process should continue in the region while adhering to preventive measures, because suspending the school year inflicts great harm that exceeds the damages of the virus", stressing the necessity for the Higher Governmental Committee for COVID-19 to meet in the Kurdistan Region during next February and issue its decision on resuming attendance in schools.