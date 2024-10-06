Al-Sulaymaniyah leads Iraq and Kurdistan Region in green spaces, hosting over 500 parks

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Parks Department of Al-Sulaymaniyah municipalities announced that the city has the highest percentage of green spaces among all governorates in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, with this percentage on the rise.

Bahroz Salar, the department director, stated, "The percentage of green spaces in Al-Sulaymaniyah is close to international standards, with the city hosting over 506 parks, seven major public parks, 85 tree-lined main streets, and more than two million trees."

"We plan to plant more than 10,000 large trees this fall."

Al-Sulaymaniyah is recognized as a leading city in environmental conservation and green space development in the Region. As urban expansion continues, authorities are actively working to maintain environmental balance by increasing green spaces throughout the city.