Iraq's Kirkuk launches large-scale greening campaign

Shafaq News - Kirkuk

On Wednesday, Kirkuk Municipality launched a campaign to expand green spaces across the city and surrounding districts, aiming to enhance urban greenery and improve residents’ quality of life.

Ahmed Omar, director of Kirkuk Municipality, told Shafaq News that the campaign involved practical measures, beginning with cleaning and preparing public parks as well as readying soil for planting trees and seasonal plants.

According to Omar, the initiative—carried out in coordination with Governor Rebwar Taha—is part of a strategic plan to increase green areas, creating healthier and more attractive spaces for residents.

Teams from the Parks and Gardens Division have begun work in the city’s second and fifth sectors. At Domiz Park, crews cleared weeds and debris and readied the soil for planting. Near Shoraw Bridge, workers adjusted soil, removed excess material, and prepared planting beds for trees.

Kirkuk has seen a decline in green spaces in recent years due to unplanned urban expansion, population growth, and limited maintenance of parks and gardens, leaving the per capita green area below internationally recommended levels.

Domiz, Al-Qouria, Al-Shurja, and Al-Nasr neighborhoods are among the city’s main public recreational areas, many of which require rehabilitation. Through seasonal initiatives, particularly autumn and spring planting campaigns, the municipality aims to revitalize these areas, helping reduce environmental pollution and moderate high summer temperatures.