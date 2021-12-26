Al-Sulaymaniyah kicks off its first International Literature Festival

Shafaq News/ Al-Sulaymaniyah on Sunday kicked off the governorate's first International Festival for International Literature with a line-up boasting a range of poets and authors from the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and other countries.

The head of al-Sulaymaniyah's Culture and Arts directorate, Mohsen Adib, said in a press conference earlier today, "the festival is a stepping stone for the Kurdish literature toward universality."

"The festival attracts many studies and researches that might contribute to improving the status of the [Kurdish] language," he added.

Spanning over three days, the festival held in al-Sulaymaniyah Art hall encompasses six meetings, during which a set of studies and researches about literature, poetry, and theatre will be presented to the attendance.