Al-Sulaymaniyah hosts the 7th Flower and Plant Festival

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the 7th Flower and Plant Festival blossomed in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate, heralding a call to embrace green living.

Organized by the Directorate of Parks and Recreation in collaboration with local entities, the event aims to cultivate a greener cityscape and inspire residents to cultivate green spaces.

Ali Hameed, the media department official at the Directorate, explained to Shafaq News Agency that the festival's mission is to "foster a shift towards more green areas amid urban development." emphasizing the Directorate's "commitment to partnering with citizens and agricultural experts to promote the significance of expanding green spaces in Al-Sulaymaniyah."

With participation from 15 companies and agricultural nurseries, the three-day festival offers over 500 varieties of flowers and trees.