Al-Sulaymaniyah forms a committee to investigate the high mortality rate of COVID-19 in the governorate

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-07T09:20:18+0000
Al-Sulaymaniyah forms a committee to investigate the high mortality rate of COVID-19 in the governorate

Shafaq News/ Al-Sulaymaniyah Health Directorate formed on Wednesday a special committee to investigate the high mortality rate of COVID-19 in the governorate, which was the epicenter of the pandemic in Kurdistan Region.

Hirsch Sayed Selim, Deputy Director of Al-Sulaymaniyah Health directorate, told the Shafaq News Agency, "So far the virus is under control and the rate of spread is still inferior to other governorates. However, there is an increase in the mortality rate. For this reason, this committee, which consists of doctors and specialists, was formed".

Since the outbreak, Al-Sulaymaniyah has registered 1,6842 cases, 10,489 recoveries and 953 deaths.

Earlier today, Wednesday, the governor of Sulaymaniyah refused re-imposing the curfew, "The virus has spread to every house the governorate".

Haval Abu Bakr attributed the high mortality rate of COVID-19 in the governorate to the influx of patients into the governorate for treatment.


