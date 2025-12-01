Al-Sulaymaniyah doubles flights to Turkiye

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

Kurdistan Region’s Al-Sulaymaniyah’s Jalal Talabani International Airport is to expand its weekly flight schedule to Turkiye beginning mid-week, airport officials said Monday.

The official name of the airport has recently changed. Formerly known as Al-Sulaymaniyah International Airport, it was renamed Jalal Talabani International Airport in late 2025.

Dana Mohammed, the airport’s media director, told Shafaq News that service between Al-Sulaymaniyah and Turkish destinations will increase from four to eight flights per week starting Tuesday, marking a gradual return to pre-ban operations.

The airport had been operating only three to four weekly flights since Ankara cancelled the restrictive NOTAM last October, which halted traffic for months.