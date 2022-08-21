Al-Sulaymaniyah council convenes to reject the surveillance system project

Shafaq News/ The Council of al-Sulaymaniyah will convene on Thursday to discuss a contract with a private company to install a surveillance system across the city, member of the council Mahdi Mahmoud said, hinting at the majority's rejection of the deal.

"Most of the members do not approve the contract," Mahmoud said on the 65-million-dinars contract the local government seeks to force in to install 225 cameras across the city.

"It is unacceptable for a private company to collect dues from the citizens without a decree that organizes its work from the governorate's council or the region's parliament," he added, "per the contract, the company takes 30% of the fines the citizens pay."

"The government shall work in concordance with the governorate's Council and the region's parliament. Such projects shall be approved by the governorate's council majority."

It is noteworthy that sixteen members of Al-Sulaymaniyah's 32-members council have signed a motion against the project.