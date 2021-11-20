Report

Al-Sulaymaniyah University bans using "North Iraq" in academic theses

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-11-20T21:13:49+0000
Al-Sulaymaniyah University bans using "North Iraq" in academic theses

Shafaq News/ Al-Sulaymaniyah University in the Kurdistan Region has issued a circular barring the "North Iraq" term in the graduation theses.

The circular issued on Wednesday stipulated using the term "The Kurdistan Region-Iraq" or "KRG-Iraq", stressing that this nomenclature is "'constitutional".

The "north Iraq" term was promoted by the former regime to refer to the territory known currently as the Kurdistan Region. Some Iraqis insist on using this term to show that they do not recognize the legitimacy of the Region.

