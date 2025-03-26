Al-Sulaymaniyah Prosecutor warns media to stop reporting murder details

Shafaq News/ The public prosecutor's office in Al-Sulaymaniyah urged media outlets to refrain from reporting on murder cases and contacting victims' families.

In a statement, the office noted that judicial and investigative authorities focus on gathering information when such crimes occur, “yet some media organizations rush to publish reports without adhering to journalistic ethics or the laws and regulations in place in the Kurdistan Region.”

It added that the dissemination of inaccurate or misleading information about crimes, along with unauthorized contact with victims' families, “is not only a legal violation but also negatively impacts individuals and society, particularly those most vulnerable. Moreover, it can hinder the progress of investigations.”

The public prosecutor’s office called on all media institutions to comply with legal directives and warned that violations would lead to legal consequences.