Al-Sulaymaniyah Launches first International Financial Center

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Al-Sulaymaniyah inaugurated Iraq’s first specialized international financial and trade center, in a ceremony attended by the governor.

Al-Sulaymaniyah Governor, Haval Abubaker, at a press conference attended by Shafaq News, said that the center would provide a suitable environment for banks, financial markets, and investment companies to operate under the legal frameworks of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Abu Bakr stated, “All banks, stock markets, and financial and commercial institutions can establish branches within this center in accordance with regulations set by the federal and regional authorities,” adding that the initiative as a transformative step for Al-Sulaymaniyah’s financial and trade sector, reinforcing the city's position as a key economic hub in Iraq.

Moreover, on the issue of delayed salaries for employees in the Kurdistan Region, the governor commented, “The salary distribution mechanism has not been resolved yet,” pointing out that discussions are still ongoing about whether salaries will be distributed through the Regional Government as in previous years, or if they will be transferred directly from Baghdad.