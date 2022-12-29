Al-Mandalawi says the government should pay heed to developing the Kurdish territories outside Erbil's jurisdiction

Shafaq News/ The deputy speaker of Iraq's legislative body, Muhsen al-Mandalawi, pledged to help improve the conditions of the Kurdish cities outside the jurisdiction of the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

Al-Mandalawi's remarks came during a meeting with the dignitaries and Sheikhs of the Baghdad and Khanaqin-based al-Arkwazi tribe on Thursday.

According to an official readout by his bureau, al-Mandalawi attached importance to "building and developing the Kurdish cities outside the Kurdistan region", particularly the border-crossings of Khanaqin.

The delegation apprised al-Mandalawi of the main issues that concern the citizens in Khanaqin and Baghdad, calling for concerted cooperation between the federal and local governments to help the Kurdish territories outside the jurisdiction of the Kurdistan region recover adequately