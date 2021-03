Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received a phone call from the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

A readout of the Presidium of the Region said that the Al-Kadhimi extended greetings to Barzani on the Newroz and the Kurdish New year, wishing him and the Kurdish a year full success and Safety.

Barzani thanked Al-Kadhimi's call, hoping that Iraq overcomes the crises it is facing and enjoys stability and safety.