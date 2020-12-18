Al-Kadhiimi's government to "pursue the return of the displaced Yazidis to their homes"

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, congratulated the Yazidis on the occasion of the Ida Ezi, pointing to his government's relentless pursuit of the return of the displaced Yazidis to their areas.

In the congratulation letter, Al-Kadhimi expressed his "sincere congratulations and blessings to the Yazidis of our people on this day", adding, "We affirm our relentless endeavor to support our Yazidi people."

Al-Kadhimi continued, "We take this opportunity to celebrate the Iraqi components' harmony, coexistence and diversity that will ensure a better tomorrow for our country."