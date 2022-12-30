Al-Hakim receives PUK head Bafel Talabani

Shafaq News / The head of the "National" alliance, Ammar al-Hakim, received today, Sunday, the leader of the Patriotic Union Of Kurdistan, Bafel Talabani, to discuss the recent developments in the country.

During the meeting, al-Hakim stressed the need for supporting the government in order for it to build a healthy relationship between the political parties and the people.

He called for shaping the Baghdad-Erbil relationship based on prioritizing public interest and resolving the outstanding issues between the two sides.

In a related context, the leader of al-Hikmah movement laid emphasis on the importance of constant security and military cooperation to win the war against terrorism in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.