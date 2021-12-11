Al-Hakim affirms the rights of Failis Kurds to be part of the electoral quota

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the head of the National State Forces Alliance, Ammar al-Hakim, warned of neglecting the Faili Kurds’ rights in the electoral quota.

During his meeting with a group of the Iraqi Alliance of Faili Kurds headed by Assad Al-Faili, Al-Hakim referred to "the common history that he gathered with the Faili Kurds and the historical connection with the grievances of this honorable component," stressing "the need not drown in the past while benefiting from its lessons in building the present and the future."

According to the statement, Al-Hakim confirmed the Right of Failis through the electoral quota."

He said that "the Failis represent an important link between the Shiite and Kurdish components, and they contribute to preserving the cohesion of the Iraqi components."

Al-Hakim discussed with the delegation, "the developments in the political affairs in Iraq, the results of the elections and the challenges of the next stage."