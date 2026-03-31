Air strike repelled over Peshmerga HQ in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Air defenses intercepted two missiles and a drone over the headquarters of the 70th Brigade of the Peshmerga forces in Al-Sulaymaniyah, a security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

More than five explosions were also heard in different areas across the city. A source at the American University of Iraq ruled out any attack on the campus, adding that conditions there remained normal.

So far, no official statement has emerged from security authorities regarding the incidents, leaving the circumstances of the attack and any potential damage or casualties unclear.