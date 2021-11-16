Ahmed holds the PKK responsible for not implementing the Sinjar agreement

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Interior of Kurdistan Region, Rebar Ahmed, held the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), militias cooperating with it, and some security agencies, responsible for not implementing the Sinjar agreement.

Ahmed said, "The Sinjar issue is very sensitive because it touches a major community, namely the Yazidis who have suffered at the hands of ISIS, the genocide that took place in the Sinjar, the tragedies that followed, and their displacement to the Kurdistan Region", adding, "300,000 of the remaining members of the sect live in the region, and a large part of them have become refugees in foreign countries."

"Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has confirmed on more than one occasion, the government's seriousness about implementing the agreement, but there are obstacles, in addition to official and unofficial parties, even within the Iraqi government, that does not allow the government to exercise its duties.

On October 9, Baghdad and Erbil reached an agreement to normalize the situation in Sinjar, according to which the district will be jointly administrated.

ISIS invaded Sinjar district in 2014 and committed a massacre against its residents, before the Peshmerga forces regained it the following year.

However, the Iraqi army backed by Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi forces invaded the region due to the tension between Erbil and Baghdad against the independence referendum's backdrop held in 2017.

In the same context, The Iraqi authorities installed new officials that replaced the elected officials who withdrew from Duhok Governorate when the Iraqi forces advanced.

There are currently two local governments for Sinjar, one of which was appointed by the federal government authorities, and the second is the elected government, which is running its business from Duhok governorate.

The PKK reject repeated calls from the Kurdistan Region to leave its territory, which gets subjected to Turkish attacks that impede the return of tens of thousands of displaced Yazidis to their homes.